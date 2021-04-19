Collision Industry Foundation Online Silent Auction Launches Today

Funds raised will go to collision repair professional disaster relief fund.

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that its virtual silent auction opened at 8 a.m. today and will remain open for bidding through May 7 until 3 p.m. (EDT).

Registration for the event is available online.

There will be up to 30 items to bid on, with something for everyone. Bid on sports memorabilia like autographed items by Joe Namath, Pete Rose, and Wayne Gretzky. Or music keepsakes like a Rolling Stones custom guitar, a Beatles custom framed record display, or a Rat Pack display.

Other items up for