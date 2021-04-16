PPG Reports Record First Quarter Sales of $3.9 Billion

PPG (NYSE:PPG) reported first quarter 2021 net sales of approximately $3.9 billion, approximately 15% higher than the prior year. Selling prices increased by nearly 2% and sales volumes were higher by approximately 7% year over year. Favorable foreign currency translation impacted net sales by more than 3%, or about $110 million, and acquisition-related sales contributed nearly 3% of the sales growth.

First quarter 2021 reported net income was $378 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, and adjusted net income was $450 million, or $1.88 per diluted share. Adjusted figures exclude after-tax items, including acquisition-related amortization expense of $29 million and