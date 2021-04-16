CollisionWeek

NFIB Warns U.S. House Passage of Paycheck Fairness Act Harms Small Business

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) warned that the U.S. House of Representatives passage of H.R. 7, the Paycheck Fairness Act, would create regulatory and legal issues for small businesses that would need to defend differences in pay across employees.

In a statement, NFIB Senior Manager of Federal Government Relations Jeff Brabant said, “The small business economy is fragile coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and government-mandated business restrictions. While small business owners believe in equal pay for equal work, this legislation will enrich trial lawyers at the expense of small business owners. And when small business owners appear

