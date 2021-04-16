Insurance Association Warns Florida Senate No-Fault Repeal Legislation Could Lead to More Uninsured Drivers

In a statement April 15 issues in response to the the passage of Senate Bill 54 (Motor Vehicle Insurance) to repeal no-fault insurance by the Florida Senate, the American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) warned the bill would impact lower-income drivers the most and would increase uninsured drivers.

Logan McFaddin, assistant vice president of state government relations for APCIA, said, “The Florida Senate’s passage of Senate Bill 54 is bad news for Florida drivers, but especially those who live paycheck-to-paycheck and carry the minimum levels of auto insurance coverage. In Florida, approximately 40 percent of drivers carry minimum limits that