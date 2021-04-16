Gasoline Consumption Improves as Travel Gathers Steam Across the U.S.

Demand for gasoline at second highest level since start of the pandemic. Interstate travel at best level since start of pandemic.

The recovery in traffic volume has continued in April as pandemic restrictions ease and vaccination rates increase.

The four-week moving average of gas consumption has increased for seven weeks in a row starting in the week ending February 26 through the most recent data available through the week ending April 9.

The latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that gasoline consumption for the week ending April 9 was up 1.9% versus the previous week after