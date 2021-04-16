Copart Adds New Location in Spain

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced the addition of a new location in Mallorca, Spain. The facility is in the Balearic Islands of the Mediterranean.
“We are thrilled to open Copart’s seventh facility in Spain, to serve our customers,” said Spain Managing Director Santiago Zamit.
