Sherwin-Williams Announces Second Quarter Collision Repair and Refinish Training Schedule

The second quarter Sherwin-Williams training curriculum featuring 22 courses has been released. These sessions, intended for collision repair industry professionals at every experience level, equip attendees with the skills needed to maximize profitability and increase productivity.

“Continuing education is critical in the automotive industry due to its ever-changing, fast-paced nature,” says Rob Mowson, marketing vice president for the Automotive Finishes division of Sherwin-Williams. “We offer these courses so that attendees can sharpen their knowledge and skills in real time as technology changes. We give them the tools and tips they need to stay productive in the field.”

The training program