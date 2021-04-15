Registration Open for ASE Spring Certification Tests

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) spring registration is now open and more service technicians than usual will be scheduling tests before their certifications expire on June 30. ASE encourages those planning to register for tests do so as soon as possible. Test centers are open and registering now will help ensure a confirmed time slot.

To register, visit the newly updated my.ASE.com web portal where more than 50 ASE certification tests are offered for automotive, collision, medium/heavy duty, school bus, transit bus and truck equipment repair. ASE tests are conducted days, nights and weekends at nearly 500