Michael Buffamonti Named President at Dynabrade

Dynabrade, Inc. announced the appointment of Michael Buffamonti as the company’s new president, effective April 1. Buffamonti most recently served as chief financial officer for the company and has been a member of the executive management team for many years. Prior to joining Dynabrade, he held various management positions at Deloitte LLP.

Since the beginning of his career at Dynabrade, Buffamonti worked closely with the company’s founder, Walter Welsch.

“Mr. Buffamonti will be a strong leader that will drive Dynabrade to new heights. He has a proven history of success and has