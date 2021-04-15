CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Feature / Legislation to Restrict Insurance Companies from Requiring Specific Collision Repair Facility Vendors Reintroduced in New York State

Legislation to Restrict Insurance Companies from Requiring Specific Collision Repair Facility Vendors Reintroduced in New York State

By Leave a Comment

Proposed bill would prohibit insurer requirement that collision repair facility use a specific vendor for parts or materials purchases.

A bill that would make it illegal for insurance companies to require repair shops to use specific vendors or processes for the acquisition of collision repair parts and materials has been reintroduced in New York State. Assembly Bill 6902 (AB 6902), introduced April 13, proposes to amend Section 1, Subsection (a) of Section 2610 of the New York insurance law that today makes it illegal for an insurer to require a specific repair shop.

NY Assembly Bill 6902 Identical bills were proposed as far back

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey