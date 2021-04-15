CollisionWeek

Joel Adcock Named Director of Business Development at 1Collision

1Collision announced the addition of Joel Adcock as Director of Business Development. Adcock will be responsible for the continued growth, development, and expansion of 1Collision locations throughout the US.

Adcock joins the 1Collision Team after the past four years at Auto Web Tuners and has previous experience in the Industry at the shop level, on the insurance side, as well as with Performance Gateway.

Adcock commented, “I am excited to join the 1Collision team as it represents an opportunity to help successful independent single and MSO collision repair location owners

