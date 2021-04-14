Switzerland-Based AMAG Group and Solera Partner on AI-based Claims Estimating

Solera | Audatex today announced a collaboration with AMAG Import AG, the Switzerland-based mobility provider, to test its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based claims estimating solution Qapter Intelligent Estimating. Following the initial pilot, the partners plan to assess the extent to which the solution can efficiently optimize accident claims recognition and reduce complexity.

“At the AMAG Group, satisfied customers have always been our top priority in claims handling. That’s why we are constantly on the lookout for innovations that will enable us to improve the customer experience even further. In AI, we see a real opportunity to be able to process uncomplicated