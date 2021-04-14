Service King Supports Homeless Community Through Zane Gang Donations

Committed to giving back to the communities it serves, Service King recently donated around 5,600 33-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer, nearly 7,000 10-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer, 64 five-gallon buckets and 400 thermometers to local 501(c)(3) charity organization, Zane Gang. The nonprofit is a mobile van in the Dallas-Fort Worth area that aims to help those struggling with homelessness, hunger and access to basic needs.

“At Service King, one of our shared values is the calling to serve,” said Service King President Jeff McFadden. “Service King was founded in DFW, so in celebration of our 45th anniversary, we are giving