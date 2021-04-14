CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Service King Supports Homeless Community Through Zane Gang Donations

Service King Supports Homeless Community Through Zane Gang Donations

By Leave a Comment

Committed to giving back to the communities it serves, Service King recently donated around 5,600 33-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer, nearly 7,000 10-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer, 64 five-gallon buckets and 400 thermometers to local 501(c)(3) charity organization, Zane Gang. The nonprofit is a mobile van in the Dallas-Fort Worth area that aims to help those struggling with homelessness, hunger and access to basic needs.

Zane Gang Service King Donation

“At Service King, one of our shared values is the calling to serve,” said Service King President Jeff McFadden. “Service King was founded in DFW, so in celebration of our 45th anniversary, we are giving

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey