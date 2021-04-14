Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Vero Beach, Florida

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Vero Beach, Fla.

The new Gerber Collision & Glass location operated as Perfection Paint & Body for over 20 years. Vero Beach is the county seat of Indian River County and home to aviation manufacturer Piper Aircraft. Tourists visit Vero Beach to enjoy Atlantic Ocean beaches and the Intracoastal Waterway, a hub for fishing, boating, water skiing, diving and kayaking.

“This acquisition strengthens our brand in this region and is situated near our location in Sebastian, enhancing our ability to provide high-quality repairs and outstanding customer service