AASP-MN Annual Golf Outing June 16

The Alliance of Automotive Service Professionals of Minnesota (AASP-MN) will hold its 26th annual golf outing Wednesday, June 16 at the Majestic Oaks Golf Club in Ham Lake, Minn.

Check-in is from 11-11:30 a.m. and play will begin at noon, followed by a social hour and awards presentation. The cost to participate is $100 per golfer or $400 per foursome.

A registration form is available for download. The deadline to register is June 5.