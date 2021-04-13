CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Vehicle Miles Traveled Surging Since March

Vehicle Miles Traveled Surging Since March

By Leave a Comment

INRIX reports growth in traffic volume to near pre-pandemic levels nationally. Traffic varying widely by state and does not appear to correlate with vaccination rates.

INRIX reported today that vehicle miles traveled (VMT) continues to rise across the U.S. with a notable surge since March. They caution, however, that traffic volume growth varies widely by state. In early March, the company noted that many rural and suburban markets were seeing traffic levels near or above pre-pandemic levels, but urban areas remained significantly below as the number of downtown trips lagged other areas.

Daily VMT United States

According to today’s report, Kentucky saw the largest

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey