Penske Automotive Acquisition of Kansas City Freightliner Includes Collision Repair Centers in Kansas and Missouri

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) and Premier Truck Group (PTG), its wholly-owned commercial vehicle subsidiary, have completed the acquisition of Kansas City Freightliner (KCFL), a retailer of medium and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The KCFL acquisition is expected to generate $450 million in annualized revenue, building further scale within Premier Truck Group.

The acquisition adds five full-service dealerships, four parts and service centers, and two collision centers located in Kansas and Missouri to the company’s existing operation.

PTG President Richard Shearing said, “We are thrilled to welcome Kansas City Freightliner to Premier Truck Group. With its contiguous operating area to existing