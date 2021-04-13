Fix Network World Names Axalta as Preferred Global Paint Partner

Axalta has signed a five-year global partnership agreement with Fix Network World. Under the agreement, Axalta is now the Preferred Global Paint Partner to Fix Network World, which has more than 700 collision repair shops in 12 countries.

Steve Leal, President and CEO of Fix Network World, says, “Following a detailed and thorough competitive tender process, we are delighted to name Axalta as our Preferred Global Paint Partner for the next five years. In Axalta, we have found a partner who could meet all our criteria, including strong global collaboration and giving our franchisees the choice between Axalta’s premium paint