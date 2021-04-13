Caliber Kicks Off 10th Annual Restoring You Food Drive

Caliber announced yesterday it began hosting its 10th annual Restoring You Food Drive. The seven-week program supports childhood hunger relief, specifically children who rely on subsidized meals during the school year and lose that reliable meal source during the summer.

Caliber, including its automotive services brands Caliber Collision, America’s largest collision repair brand, Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, is partnering with more than 80 local food banks across the nation, living out its purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life and furthering its commitment to improve the lives of the communities it serves.

According to Feeding America,