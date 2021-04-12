NABC to Host Garden State Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser July 21

The National Auto Body Council will host its first golf fundraising event of 2021 at Mountain View Golf Club in Ewing Township, N.J. on Wednesday, July 21. The NABC Garden State Pars for Cars golf fundraiser presented by Enterprise will support the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program, among other charitable initiatives.

Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides car presentations to families in need, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) education programs for first responders, and NABC Distracted Driving Initiatives that keep thousands of drivers safe on the