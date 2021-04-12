Collision Industry Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary

Will host online auction fundraiser starting April 19.

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced it kick offed a year of celebration to commemorate their 20th anniversary on April 4. The CIF Board of Trustees extended a thank you to the entire industry for the support that has been provided to the Foundation over the past 20 years.

The first celebratory anniversary event will be a mobile silent auction, launching April 19 and remaining open for bidding through May 5.

Registration for the auction is available online.

There will be up to 30 items to bid on, with something for everyone.