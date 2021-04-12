CCC Announces Straight-Through Processing Estimating Platform

CCC Information Services Inc. announced it plans to deliver on the industry’s vision for straight-through auto claims processing with the launch of CCC Estimate – STP that will previewed at CCC’s conference in May.

CCC Estimate – STP will employ advanced AI, insurer-driven rules, and CCC’s network connections to automatically initiate and populate predictive, detailed, and actionable estimates in moments. CCC Estimate – STP is designed to fully digitize the estimating process for qualified repairable claims, expanding the digitization of auto claims, speeding processing time and elevating the customer experience.

“CCC Estimate – STP is designed to accelerate our insurance