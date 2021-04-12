CollisionWeek

AASP/NJ to Host Virtual Meeting April 21 on Getting the Labor Rates You Deserve

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) will host a virtual membership meeting, Get Paid for More of Your Work at Labor Rates YOU Deserve, on Wednesday, April 21 at 6:30pm via Zoom. The event will feature Sam and Richard Valenzuela of National AutoBody Research (NABR).

AASP/NJThrough their presentation, the Valenzuelas – creators of the Variable Rate System – will reveal a variety of significant profit opportunities for New Jersey body shops in regard to insurer/customer-paid Labor Rates and not-included procedures. They will provide a readout of the latest LaborRateHero Labor Rate Survey data for New

