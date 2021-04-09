State Farm Announces More Flexibility for Employees to Work from Home

State Farm announced most of its employees will spend some time working in the office and some time working from home. The company says the new hybrid approach will allow it to operate as efficiently as possible for the benefit of its customers, while providing a more flexible work environment for its current and future employees.

Most State Farm employees will be hybrid, which means they will continue to be assigned to a facility and will spend time working both at home and the office. According to the company, the decision on who will have hybrid work arrangements will vary by