Michael Selman Named National Director of Inside Sales at Original One Parts

Original One Auto Parts, LLC, a portfolio company of private equity firm Kinderhook Industries, LLC, announced that Michael Selman has joined the team as the National Director of Inside Sales.

“We are excited to have Michael join our team as we continue to focus on providing the highest quality original OE parts at competitive prices while ensuring an excellent customer experience,” said Brian Driehorst, Senior Vice President of Sales for Original One Parts. “As our customer base continues to grow, Michael will lead our initiative in

