Gasoline Consumption Continues to Increase as Pandemic Impact on Travel Wanes

After declining due to the resurgence of the pandemic and storms during the winter, the increase in gasoline consumption through early April has returned to levels last seen in October.

The recovery in traffic volume improved in March as the impact of the pandemic improved and severe winter storms in February that caused widespread power outages in the South and hazardous driving conditions elsewhere waned with the coming warmer weather.

The four-week moving average of gas consumption has increased for six weeks in a row starting in the week ending February 26 through the most recent data available through the