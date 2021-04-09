Copart and CHAMPtitles Announce Collaboration on Automated Title Processing for Auto Insurance Groups

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced a strategic partnership with CHAMPtitles, a developer of online title processing software. Together, they are pleased to introduce an automated digital platform for car sellers, including insurance companies, that alleviates the need for manual paper and mail-oriented vehicle title processing.

“At Copart, we are constantly striving to deliver industry leading solutions to our buyers and sellers,” said Copart President Jeff Liaw. “That is why we aligned with CHAMPtitles to offer a platform that delivers accelerated title turnaround times and reduced claims management costs.”

“CHAMPtitles is laser focused on ushering vehicle title processing into the digital era,”