CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Copart and CHAMPtitles Announce Collaboration on Automated Title Processing for Auto Insurance Groups

Copart and CHAMPtitles Announce Collaboration on Automated Title Processing for Auto Insurance Groups

By Leave a Comment

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced a strategic partnership with CHAMPtitles, a developer of online title processing software. Together, they are pleased to introduce an automated digital platform for car sellers, including insurance companies, that alleviates the need for manual paper and mail-oriented vehicle title processing.

copart logo“At Copart, we are constantly striving to deliver industry leading solutions to our buyers and sellers,” said Copart President Jeff Liaw. “That is why we aligned with CHAMPtitles to offer a platform that delivers accelerated title turnaround times and reduced claims management costs.”

“CHAMPtitles is laser focused on ushering vehicle title processing into the digital era,”

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey