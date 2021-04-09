Collision Repair Education Foundation Connecting Collision Students with Employers

While the pandemic hasn’t allowed the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) the ability to conduct their in-person high school and college transportation student career fair events this school year, CREF has been electronically gathering hundreds of collision student resumes of those who are currently looking for full/part-time employment. The goal is to help address the industry’s issue of an aging workforce and desperate need for entry-level staff. CREF has initially provided the student resume database to its’ industry partners and now broadening the distribution to other industry contacts, associations.

Industry members looking to connect with local collision programs and their