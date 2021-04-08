CollisionWeek

Volkswagen AG Approves Car-O-Liner Resistance Spot Welder

Car-O-Liner announced it has received another prestigious approval from Volkswagen Automotive Group for its VAS 6755A fully automatic resistance spot welder.

VAS 6755A

“We are proud to announce the newest addition to our Volkswagen-approved systems, the Car-O-Liner VAS 6755A welder,” said Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner. “The VAS6755A resistance welder was certified by third-party testing and is engineered to meet Volkswagen Automotive Group’s precise standards for quality and performance.”

Highlights include new Volkswagen-specific software, 16A welding caps, a dust cover, and the new shelf and hook kit as standard equipment.

More information is available online.

