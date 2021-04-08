Podium Introduces Card Readers

Podium, the communication and payments platform, announced the release of Podium Card Readers, point-of-sale connected devices that provide more ways for local businesses to collect and manage their payments. The company’s first physical products, Card Readers drive repeat business and enable frictionless payments via text and in-store, allowing local businesses to connect payments to the entire customer journey all in one place.

As the newest feature in the company’s payment-processing suite, Podium Card Readers allow local businesses to continue interacting with customers after they leave the store, helping to drive ongoing loyalty and engagement. Podium’s easy-to-use interface – from Card