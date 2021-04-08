CollisionWeek

Percentage of Dealers Operating Auto Body Shops Declined Slightly in 2020

Both the percentage of dealers operating collision repair facilities and dealership shop sales decreased last year versus 2019.

According to the latest research from the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA), the percentage of dealerships operating on-site body shops was down in 2020 versus the previous year. NADA’s research pegs the percentage of dealers operating on-site body shops at 37.3 percent, down from 37.7 percent of dealerships that featured on-site body shops in 2019.

Based upon the percentages reported by NADA, there were approximately 6,200 dealers operating body shops in 2020, this represents about a 1.4 percent decrease, due to the

