CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Farmers Closes Acquisition of MetLife Auto & Home Property and Casualty Business

Farmers Closes Acquisition of MetLife Auto & Home Property and Casualty Business

By Leave a Comment

The Farmers Exchanges and Farmers Group, Inc. (FGI) announced they have jointly completed the previously announced acquisition of MetLife’s property and casualty business for a purchase price of $3.94 billion as of April 7, assuming responsibility for 2.4 million policies in force. The closure provides the Farmers brand significant opportunity to expand its customer reach with a truly national presence, grow its core property and casualty business and strengthen its position as one of the leading personal lines carriers in the United States.

Farmers and MetLife Discuss Merger“The completion of this transaction represents a new milestone in our organization’s nearly 100-year history that will

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey