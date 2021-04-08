AASP-MN Announces 2021-2022 Board of Directors

April marks the beginning of service for the 2021 – 2022 the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-M) Board of Directors. The Alliance announced it welcomed new board members Travis Doyle, Arrowhead Auto Body, Duluth and Mike McLynn, Automotive Electric, Grand Rapids.
The new members join others on the Board including:
- Tom Archambault, BLVD Autoworks, St. Anthony – President
- Matthew Feehan, Fix Auto, Brooklyn Park – Immediate Past President
- Jesse Jacobson, Heppner’s Auto Body, Woodbury, Secretary/Treasurer
- Loren Feldkamp, Lube-Tech & Partners, St. Paul, Associate Division Director
- Lee Schlosser, Autoworks Collision Center, Rockford, Collision Division Director
- Jeremy Nordgren, Nordgren
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.