State Farm Reports Average Auto Hail Damage Claim $4,300 in 2020

Severe weather resulted in more than 332,000 hail claims paid by State Farm in 2020. While fewer claims than 2019, the amount paid on property and auto damage increased totaling more than $3.1 billion.

State Farm InsuranceTotal Hail Claims Paid | Home & Auto

  • Texas $474.6M
  • Illinois $394.2M
  • Minnesota $259.2M
  • Missouri $236.9M
  • Colorado $207.9M

The average homeowner claim totaled nearly $12,000 and vehicle claims averaged more than $4,300, according to State Farm 2020 hail claims data.

 
