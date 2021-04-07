March Light Vehicle Sales Shatter Expectations in the U.S.

Annual selling rate of 18 million units is the highest ever for the month.

Despite global production interruptions caused by parts shortages, US sales rebounded strongly in March. LMC Automotive reports that volumes reached 1.61 million Light Vehicles, making this the third best March in history – with higher volumes only recorded in 2000 and 2018 respectively. Coming from a pandemic-induced low in 2020, March 2021 volume represents a 63% increase from last March, but with one additional selling day.

The strong result translates into an annualized rate of 18.0 million units, the best seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) for