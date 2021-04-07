CollisionWeek

Hertz Selects Equity Sponsor for Chapter 11 Exit

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:HTZGQ) announced April 3 that it has selected an enhanced proposal from Centerbridge Partners, L.P., Warburg Pincus LLC, and Dundon Capital Partners, LLC to provide the equity capital required to fund Hertz’s exit from Chapter 11, keeping the Company on track to conclude its Chapter 11 case in June 2021. Hertz filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in May 2020 in the wake of the impact of the pandemic on its business.

Hertz logoThe proposed transaction, which remains subject to approval by the Bankruptcy Court, is supported by holders of over 85% of the Company’s unsecured notes, which

