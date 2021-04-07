Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Milwaukee

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The new Gerber Collision & Glass location operated as Prestige Auto Works and has served this market for nearly 40 years. Milwaukee is the largest city in Wisconsin with a metropolitan population of over 2 million people and is the founding city of Harley Davidson, Miller Brewing Company and a number of other Fortune 500 companies.

“We are excited to welcome this location, which has built a strong reputation for providing high-quality repairs,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “This acquisition strengthens