Auto Care Association Says Supreme Court Ruling Affirms Industry Ability to Build Replacement Parts Compatible with OEM Software

The Auto Care Association reacted in support of the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Google v. Oracle case surrounding a decade-long copyright dispute over software.

“The Auto Care Association is pleased with the April 5 decision by the Supreme Court, which stated that application program interfaces are fair use for building compatible components,” said Aaron Lowe, senior vice president, regulatory and government affairs, Auto Care Association.

The case, Google v. Oracle as originally decided by a Federal Circuit Court, had found in favor of Oracle that Google had violated a software copyright when it copied a small part of the