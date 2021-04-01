Kemper Completes Acquisition of American Access

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of American Access Casualty Company (AAC) and its related captive insurance agency, Newins Insurance Agency Holdings, LLC, and its subsidiaries. AAC provides specialty private passenger auto insurance in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada and Texas.

Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition agreement dated November 22, 2020, the total cash transaction is valued at approximately $370 million.

“The close of this transaction marks further expansion of Kemper’s specialty auto franchise,” said Duane Sanders, President of Kemper’s P&C Division. “AAC provides increased reach and incremental scale with additional