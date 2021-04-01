Ideal Distributors Named PPG Automotive Refinish Platinum Distributor of the Year

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it has honored Ideal Distributors of St. George, Utah, as its automotive refinish 2020 Platinum Distributor of the Year. The annual award recognizes the distributor that demonstrates outstanding performance, loyalty, product knowledge, customer service and support.

Chris Dewes, PPG director, platinum distribution programs, automotive refinish, U.S. and Canada, recently met virtually with members of Ideal Distributor’s leadership team to present the award. Ray Odette, owner and president, Ideal Distributors, accepted the honor on behalf of the company.

“Receiving the PPG Platinum Distributor of the Year award is a major accomplishment, and it’s truly an honor