CSAA Insurance Partners with Opus IVS for Collision Repair Diagnostics at DRP Shops

CSAA Insurance Group announced Opus IVS, formerly known as Drew Technologies, as its preferred collision scanning solution for its Direct Repair Network. The Opus IVS DriveSafe and ScanSafe scanning solutions meet CSAA IG’s approved billing – allowing shops to improve cycle time while performing pre-scan, post-scan, OE scanning, flash programming, and ADAS calibrations under terms reimbursable by the insurer. This will benefit the shop not only by improving reimbursement rates, but also by keeping more work in the shop that has previously been sent out for 3rd party repair.

Opus IVS logo“OPUS IVS is proud to be the CSAA IG preferred scanning

