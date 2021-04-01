Automotive Body Parts Association Schedules 2021 Annual Meeting in September 21-24

The 2021 Annual Meeting & Trade show of the Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) will be held September 21-24, at the Renaissance Hotel located in Nashville, Tenn. The event is a gathering of aftermarket parts manufacturers, distributors, insurance industry executives, and collision repair companies. In addition to the ABPA’s organizational business meetings, the event features keynote speakers who will discuss legislative, legal and management topics, as well as breakout educational sessions.

More details and online registration for the event can be found at the ABPA’s website.

Attendees can reserve a hotel package that includes a room rate of $252 per