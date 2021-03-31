Maaco Offers Online Estimating Tool

Maaco is offering vehicle owners an easy way to obtain estimates and book appointments to have their car painted and have minor dents, scratches, or weather damages repaired with the Maaco Online Estimating Tool.

The online tool allows customers to input information that generates an estimate for the services they need. It even has the flexibility to adjust pricing based on geography and the difference in regional labor rates. Once the estimate is generated, the vehicle owner can use the tool to book an online appointment, making the entire process fast easy, and able to be done from home on