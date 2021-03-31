HD Repair Forum Plans In-Person Event September 27-28 in Atlanta

The HD Repair Forum (HDRF) announced an in-person taking place September 27-28 in Atlanta, Ga/ at the Georgia World Congress Center, co-located with the North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV Show).

HDRF President and co-founder Brian Nessen stated, “This is the first time our event will be held in the Fall. It will not replace our Spring event, scheduled for April 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas, but it will be the first time for us to gather in more than a year. Based upon the feedback from our advisory board and industry leadership, the HDRF will now be a biannual