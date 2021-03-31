CollisionWeek

Collision Repair Industry’s Most Influential Women Award Winners Announced

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced this year’s recipients of its Most Influential Women (MIW) awards, honoring women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry. This year, ten phenomenal women will be recognized as MIWs, the largest group to be recognized in the 22 years since the award’s inception.

“This year presented the panel with 10 high scoring individuals.  This is a testament to the caliber of women in a wide variety of roles who are extreme shining examples of opportunities in the collision industry,” said Kathy Mello, Chair of WIN’s MIW committee.

WIN proudly presents the winners

