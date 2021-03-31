Boyd Group Acquires Three Collision Repair Centers in Florida

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of three collision repair centers in Tallahassee, Fla. These locations operated as Universal Collision, the first opening in 2001.

Tallahassee is the state capital of Florida, county seat of Leon County and home to Florida State University and Florida A&M universities. With a population approaching 200,000 people, Tallahassee is the eighth largest city in Florida in a metropolitan area of approximately 390,000.

“Acquiring these high-performing repair centers will help introduce our brand to new customers and better serve our insurance partners,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “We look forward