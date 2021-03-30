CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / State Farm Announces 50% Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goal by 2030

State Farm Announces 50% Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goal by 2030

By Leave a Comment

Insurer releases its first environmental, social, and governance report.

State Farm announced its commitment to an environmentally sustainable future with a goal to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50 percent by the end of 2030. The company shared a new environmental sustainability goal for the future and a new report documenting the company’s actions and progress around the concept of “Good Neighbors. Better World.”

State Farm is releasing its first-ever Environmental, Social, and Governance Snapshot report, which summarizes 2020 State Farm work in the areas of environmental sustainability, social impact, and responsible governance of company operations.

“For

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey