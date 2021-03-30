State Farm Announces 50% Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goal by 2030

Insurer releases its first environmental, social, and governance report.

State Farm announced its commitment to an environmentally sustainable future with a goal to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50 percent by the end of 2030. The company shared a new environmental sustainability goal for the future and a new report documenting the company’s actions and progress around the concept of “Good Neighbors. Better World.”

State Farm is releasing its first-ever Environmental, Social, and Governance Snapshot report, which summarizes 2020 State Farm work in the areas of environmental sustainability, social impact, and responsible governance of company operations.

“For