Hertz Completes Sale Donlen Corporation

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: HTZGQ) today announced the completion of the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Donlen Corporation to Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) that was announced in November. Hertz received $891 million in cash proceeds per the terms of the transaction, subject to certain adjustments post-closing based on the level of assumed indebtedness, working capital and fleet equity. Moving forward, Athene plans to invest behind the Donlen platform to support the continued growth and strength of the business. As a leading insurance company with more than $200 billion of assets under management, Athene provides a stable and