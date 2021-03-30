Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Illinois

Crash Champions, LLC announced March 29 the acquisition of Collision Repair Center, Inc. in East Moline, Ill., adding to its growing national footprint.

This acquisition follows the company’s 2020 acquisitions of Chicago Collision, DuPage Auto Body and Albany Auto Body in the greater Chicago area, as well as Arnold’s Auto Body, Inc., in nearby Davenport, Iowa.

“We look forward to continuing to expand our Illinois footprint in 2021,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “As we welcome Collision Repair Center’s facility under the Crash Champions name, we’re again reminded of the importance of honoring our local communities