CCC Introduces Redesigned Repair Methods with Enhanced OEM Data

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announces today the redesign of CCC Repair Methods, launching the solution with General Motors (GM) as the first OEM. CCC Repair Methods now includes OEM repair procedures displayed as the OEM presents information in its own repair procedure guides. In addition, CCC Repair Methods includes a new user interface, allowing estimators and technicians to perform dynamic searches across all repair procedure information with the most relevant results prioritized for easy access.

“We’re excited to launch our redesigned CCC Repair Methods solution,” said Mark Fincher, vice president, market solutions, CCC. “With increasing vehicle complexity, having procedure